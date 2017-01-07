A special weather statement is in effect for east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure will force cool air onto the coast and a weak Pacific system will bring a band of light snow tonight with a couple of centimetres of snow accumulating by Sunday morning.

On Sunday a stronger Pacific front will move onto the coastal areas and, with the cool weather sticking around, a mix of snow and rain is expected by Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada says it’s not yet clear how much precipitation will fall on Sunday.