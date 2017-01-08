Community consultations and stakeholder meetings are on the horizon as North Cowichan moves forward with Community Land Trust to bring two affordable housing initiatives to the community.

A 4-storey building with 36 units and 28 townhouses are projected for the Sherman Road property. Mayor Jon Lefebure says 12 of these will be designated as supportive transitional housing, in support of Cowichan Women Against Violence.

Lefebure says rental costs will range from 375-dollars for supportive transitional housing to 11-hundred dollars for a 3 or 4 bedroom unit.

He says these numbers are still tentative and Community Land Trust is responsible for setting the rental cost.