The dream of a passenger only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver is getting a little closer to reality.
That’s after the group tasked with choosing an operator following a request for Expressions of Interest choose Island Ferries.
The Nanaimo Port Authority’s Bernie Dumas says it’s way too early in the process to determine when such a ferry service would begin.
Dumas says next up Ernst and Young will be appointed to perform a financial and technical review and then the company and Authority can begin to talk about a lease.