The CVRD is introducing new fees at upgraded electric charging stations at the Island Savings Centre.

The regional district say new fast charge stations can fully recharge a car in less than half an hour, as opposed to 4 to 6 hours at slower stations. It also supports a wider variety of vehicles.

Users of the charging stations will now pay 35 cents per kilowatt hour with a 2-dollar minimum charge.

The CVRD say these fees are consistent with similar stations in other Island communities.