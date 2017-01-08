A celebration of life for Malahat Fire Chief Rob Patterson is taking place this weekend.
Patterson died suddenly last week, leaving behind his wife and two sons. He is remembered as a passionate advocate for road safety and fire prevention.
The ceremony is taking place on Saturday January 14th at 1pm at Frances Kelsey School in Mill Bay.
Rob Patterson’s Celebration of Life – Jan 14 @ 1pm at Frances Kelsey School – 953 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Rd. Everyone welcome.
— Rob Patterson (@malahatfire) January 7, 2017