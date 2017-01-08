The Technical Advisory Group, in charge of looking over the options following an Expression of Interest request to secure an operator for a passenger only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has come up with a recommendation. The group has chosen a newcomer to the ferry operations business – Island Ferries.

Bernie Dumas with the Nanaimo Port Authority says next up Ernst and Young will be appointed to perform a financial and technical review….

Dumas says it’s way too early in the process to determine when such a ferry service would begin