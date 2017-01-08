Community consultations and stakeholder meetings are on the horizon as North Cowichan moves forward with Community Land Trust to bring affordable housing initiatives to the community.

A 4-storey building with 36 units and 28 townhouses are projected for the Sherman Road property.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says twelve of these will be designated as supportive transitional housing, in support of Cowichan Women Against Violence.

A multi-story apartment building in downtown Chemainus is anticipated to provide another 18 affordable housing units for seniors.