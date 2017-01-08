The Cowichan Valley School District has opted for a lottery system to decide who will be accepted into french immersion programs at Ecole Mt. Prevost and Ecole Cobble Hill Elementary Schools.

Superintendent Rod Allen says over the last few years, eager parents were camping out for days in hopes of securing a spot.

Allen reminds parents registering for french immersion to also register at their neighbourhood school, in case they are not successful in the lottery.