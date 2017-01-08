Environment Canada has upgraded the special weather statement to a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island.
An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow by this afternoon. The snow may be mixed with rain at times, with temperatures sticking around the freezing mark.
Snow will taper off to a few flurries over night.
Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
