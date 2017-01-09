The head of the Nanaimo District Teachers Association says he’s not impressed with the government’s interim agreement with the BCTF.

The province announced a 50 million dollar boost to school districts to hire teachers and student supports, as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on class size and composition.

Association President, Mike Ball says it means the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District will get about one point 2 million dollars….

Ball figures a lot of Districts are going to struggle to find teachers to fill all the new positions.

He says it’s a good time to be coming out of a teacher training program, for sure.