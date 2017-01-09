The province is handing over some funding to VIU for the Building Service Worker program.

350,000 dollars will be used to help deliver the program to about 96 Vancouver Island residents.

Susan Allen, manager of Professional Development and Training with Vancouver Island University says they’ve been delivering the program for a couple of years now…

There are 6 more intake periods running throughout the Island until the end of June and they’ll be delivered in campuses at VIU, Camosun College and North Island College…

Allen says the two new hospitals in Comox and Campbell River will need around 120 janitorial workers and have said they are willing to hire every person that comes out of the program.