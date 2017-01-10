The CVRD is looking at ways to encourage residents to license their dogs.

Robert Blackmore, Manager of Bylaw Enforcement and Building Inspection says there are numerous benefits to dog licensing including free licenses for first time registered dogs and a free first ride home if a dog is impounded.

On top of that, he says a data bank is created so the CVRD knows where the dogs are and where services for them, like dog parks, should be located…..

Blackmore says there’s also some swag available, like a free dog leash, when you register your animal at the CVRD office and a dog owners also get a shot at winning a 1,000 dollar pet prize package.

He says about 3,000 dogs in the CVRD are licensed but the best guess is there are about 9,000 dogs.