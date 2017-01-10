Five Cowichan Valley governments are participating in a new citizen engagement platform.

Tammy Isaachsen, Community Liason with the Municipality of North Cowichan says PlaceSpeak is its own platform and is designed to help municipalities consult with their citizens….

To start the process with residents, in the CVRD, Municipality of North Cowichan, Ladysmith, Duncan and the Town of Lake Cowichan, an introductory question has been posted at placespeak.com.

Going forward, Isaachsen says municipalities can ask for feedback from residents on topics related to public hearings and town halls.