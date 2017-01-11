The list of Island Health facilities where there’s a flu outbreak is growing.

There are some visitor restrictions in effect so you may want to call ahead if you plan on heading out to a care home.

In the Cowichan Valley, the latest addition is the Chemainus Health Care Centre. There’s also an outbreak at the Cowichan Lodge in Duncan.

In Nanaimo, Dufferin Place and the Nanaimo Travellers Lodge are on the outbreak list. In Parksville, Trillium Lodge and the Stanford Seniors Village are both reporting flu outbreaks as well.

If you do plan on visiting a health facility, you will have to wear a mask if you haven’t had a flu shot this year.