3 RCMP officers suffered smoke inhalation while removing tenants from an apartment fire.

The fire was reported around 3 am this morning (Wed) at the Willow Grove Estates in the 500 block of 6th Street in Nanaimo. Constable Gary O’Brien says a trio of officers entered the building prior to the arrival of Fire Crews…

The trio were taken to hospital with two being assessed and released but the third suffered a more serious case of smoke inhalation.

He has since been released from hospital.