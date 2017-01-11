3 RCMP officers suffered smoke inhalation while removing tenants from an apartment fire.
The fire was reported around 3 am this morning (Wed) at the Willow Grove Estates in the 500 block of 6th Street in Nanaimo.
Constable Gary O’Brien says a trio of officers entered the building prior to the arrival of Fire Crews…
The trio were taken to hospital with two being assessed and released but the third suffered a more serious case of smoke inhalation.
He has since been released from hospital.
None of the occupants of the building were hurt and they’ve since been allowed back into the building.
Nanaimo RCMP and City of Nanaimo Fire and Rescue are examining the scene and the investigation remains active.