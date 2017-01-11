The NDP’s BC Hydro Critic says the offer of a special payment plan to help customers deal with high bills this winter shows overall issues with Hydro’s rates.

BC Hydro is offering a winter payment plan to help customers spread out the additional costs of increased home heating with the cold weather.

But Adrian Dix says the rate increases in recent years have put pressure on British Columbians – noting the number of disconnection orders has tripled since 2013.

Dix says it’s a good idea to give customers flexibility in paying their bills, but it doesn’t address the underlying cause of those high bills.