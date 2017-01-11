The Duncan Curling Club is hoping for a big turn out at the 2017 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship next week.

Co-Chair Brent Dellebuur says it’s been a busy few weeks at the Glen Harping Curling Centre preparing for their first televised event. He is hoping to attract an audience from across Vancouver Island and the lower mainland to view the high level of curling that will be on display throughout the week.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Brent-level.mp3 He says the club has been working extremely hard in preparation of the biggest event they have ever hosted. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Brent-prep.mp3

The tournament takes place from January 17th to 22nd. The semi-finals and finals will be televised live on Shaw TV.