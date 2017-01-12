Health Canada is warning consumers that some natural gas and propane fireplaces manufactured by Security Fireplace may pose safety risks to consumers.

The relief dampers on the units may not work, which could lead to excess gas being ignited when lighting the fireplace.

That could cause the glass front to explode.

There have been two reported incidents involving the fireplaces due to delayed ignition.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop using the fireplaces, there is no fix for the problem as the manufacturer is no longer in business.

To find out more information about the affected models, log on to:

http://www.hc-sc.gc.ca/ahc-asc/media/advisories-avis/index-eng.php