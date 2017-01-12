RCMP say an elderly Nanaimo woman is out almost 100,000 dollars following a notorious dating site scam. Police say the woman’s ordeal began after the recent death of her husband, she was lonely and looking for friendship by late 2016.

She signed up on Match.com, a free dating site and it wasn’t long before she was exchanging emails, texts and phone calls from a man who went by the name of Jonathan Lucron who claimed to be an engineer working in China.

As the relationship progressed, he asked for money, and she sent it.

Then the two were supposed to meet, but he didn’t show up, that’s when she realized she had been scammed.

Nanaimo RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says if someone you have only met online starts asking for money, alarm bells should be going off, and it’s time to forget you ever met them.

To get a list of the latest scams, go to: http://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/03074.html