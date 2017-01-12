The City of Nanaimo is working towards expanding the waterfront walkway.

The project was one of the five key projects in Council’s 2016 to 2019 Strategic Plan.

Bill Corsan, the City’s Real Estate Manager says the long term vision for the walkway would total about 13 kilometres…..

He says there are two parts to the project with the first being creating a master plan to better understanding the timing and cost of the entire project.

The other part of the project is trying to work towards filling in the 5 or 6 sections of the trail that are easiest to tackle.