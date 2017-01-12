Anonymous tips through Crimestoppers have helped local RCMP make over 250 arrests and solve 236 cases in the Cowichan Valley. Constable Amron Russell with the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say the anonymous tipline program has seen a lot of growth, especially in recent months.

Russell says the texting feature makes it easier to have a conversation with a member of the Crimestoppers team, while remaining anonymous.