Anonymous tips through Crimestoppers have helped local RCMP make over 250 arrests and solve 236 cases in the Cowichan Valley.
Constable Amron Russell with the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say the anonymous tipline program has seen a lot of growth, especially in recent months.
Russell says the texting feature makes it easier to have a conversation with a member of the Crimestoppers team, while remaining anonymous.
Tips can be sent via text, phone call or online. If they lead to the arrest of suspects, and the recovery of stolen property and drugs, tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of up to two thousand dollars.