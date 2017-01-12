Tow truck operators on Vancouver Island have been busy responding to a number of incidents partly due to the latest cold snap in the region.

Owner of Cowichan Towing Roberta Smith is pleading with motorists to watch out for operators who are put in dangerous situations everyday while trying to help others in need.

She says it’s BC law to slow down and move over when you see flashing lights.

Smith says emergency responders are available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so it’s only fair for motorists to respect their space and care for their safety.