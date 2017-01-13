A community satisfaction survey by the CVRD found that 95-percent of residents found quality of life is either good or very good!

Mayor Jon Lefebure says the top five issues residents are concerned about are traffic, municipal spending, education, affordability and water.

Lefebure says residents were most happy with garbage and curbside recycling collection, as well as CVRD’s parks and trails.

600 residents took part in the 12-minute phone survey, while over 100 filled out the online version.