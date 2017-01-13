It’s been busy at emergency rooms at Island Health hospital facilities.

Damian Lange, Director of Clinical Operations at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, says Island Health is seeing a surge of patients in all their facilities and some surgeries have been cancelled as a result…..

Island Health is urging people to use emergency rooms only for emergencies.

Lange says any trouble breathing and chest pains are good reasons to come to the emergency room.

If you don’t know whether or not your case is urgent you can talk to a health nurse 24-7 at 8-1-1.