The B-C Centre for Disease Control is urging oyster harvesters to make sure oysters are fully cooked before consuming.

The centre’s Doctor Eleni Galanis says they have seen a spike in illness from norovirus that has been linked to eating raw or undercooked oysters.

She says it’s important that people use caution if you’re planning to harvest your own oysters.

Galanis says oysters should be cooked for at least 90 seconds and reach an internal temperature of 90 degrees celsius.