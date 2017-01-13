The president of the Cowichan Valley NDP riding association has announced his resignation, just days before a new candidate is chosen to replace retiring MLA Bill Routley.

Ian Morrison has opted to represent the Cowichan Valley in the upcoming election as an Independent, after an equity mandate policy prevented him from joining the NDP race.

The equity policy mandate states when an incumbent male NDP MLA steps down, he must be replaced with a woman or another member of an equity-seeking group.

Glen Sanford is the Deputy Director for the BC NDP.

NDP members in the Cowichan Valley will vote at a nomination meeting on Sunday.