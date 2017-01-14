The War Amps are mailing out their free key tags to BC residents starting Monday.

The key tags have a unique code for your key ring, registered only to your name and address. In the event they are lost, the finder can throw the keys into any mailbox to be returned to you.

Public Awareness Officer Jamie Lunn says the service is used over 13 thousand times every year.

When you use war amps key tags, you protect your keys and support programs for amputees, like the Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program.

If you don’t already receive a key tag, you can sign up for one at waramps.ca