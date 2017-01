A snowboarder at Whistler posted his video of what it’s like to be caught in an avalanche this past week.

He survived thanks to preparations which included¬†an inflatable backpack. An Alpine Guide¬†says back-country enthusiasts should educate themselves on avalanche preparedness. Jan Neuspiel says it’s very important to educate yourself before heading out on a trip.

If you’re interested in signing up for an avalanche training course, visit islandalpineguides.com