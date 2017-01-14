Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating a break an enter, in what is being referred to as a brazen incident.

Police say a residence in the area of Cowichan Lake Road and Lake Park Road was broken into sometime on January 8th, between 10 and 11:40am.

Stolen from the residence was a large plastic Labatt Blue bottle and a 6″ X 6″ metal checker plated box containing Canadian coins, numerous collector silver coins and paper currency, a set of Ping golf clubs in a black and orange OGIO golf bag and a unique light grey coloured CAT company jacket with dark grey colouring on the shoulders and the word “CAT” embroidered on the left breast.

It is believed that the suspect would have needed a vehicle to load the stolen property into.