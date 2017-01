Island Health has pinned down a location for an overdose prevention site in Nanaimo.

Medical Health Officer, Dr. Paul Hasselback says some logistics have to be hammered out yet, but it looks like it’s a ‘go’ at a site on the 400 block of Wesley Street.

He says it’s a good location for the site….

Hasselback says it’s a good solution that should be up and running by the end of the month.