Brad Firth, also known as Caribou Legs completed his run across Canada in November, raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

Now, Caribou Legs is continuing his mission across Vancouver Island.

Caribou Legs started running in Tofino on Saturday, plans to be in Nanaimo on Thursday and in the Cowichan Valley by the end of the week.

His goal is to run from Tofino to Victoria, and then back up to Port Hardy in 21 days.