The Cowichan Valley is one step closer to getting a new hospital.

Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional Hospital District Jon Lefebure says the province has confirmed to Island Health to go forward with making a concept plan for the new facility. He says this step of the project is in the hands of Island Health.

Lefebure says the concept plan will be the first proposed design of the new facility, with information like number of rooms and beds. The concept plan is expected to take up to one year to complete.