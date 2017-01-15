Lori Iannidinardo will be on the ballot as the NDP candidate for the Cowichan Valley.

She served as CVRD director for Cowichan Bay, and says her experience in municipal politics is a big stepping stone in her new journey.

Sitting MLA Bill Routley says he will support her in any way he can.

264 members of the party placed their votes for either Iannidinardo, Leanne Finlayson or Hannah Seymour at a nomination meeting on Sunday.

Lori Iannidinardo will run in the May election against Green Party candidate Sonia Furstenau, and Steve Housser for the Liberals.