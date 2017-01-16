This week is National Non-Smoking Week and Wednesday is Weedless Wednesday.

The province has a Smoking Cessation Program in place that offers eligible residents a free nicotine replacement therapy product.

People trying to quit can choose between nicotine gum, lozenges, an inhaler or the patch, in addition to prescription drugs.

Island Health’s Dr. Derek Poteryko says Weedless Wednesday falls later in January for a reason and a lunch and learn workshop at the Beban Park Social Centre in Nanaimo will help reinforce the idea….

234,500 British Columbians have used the BC s Smoking Cessation Program to try and quit.