The Mayor of Ladysmith is asking for patience while town staff and council work through the process to build a new composting facility.

Aaron Stone says the Town has made an offer on a two acre parcel south of the Peerless Road transfer station where a new bio-solid composting facility can get up and running.

In the interim, he says, the town is looking for a partner who can take the bio-solids that are being extracted from the wastewater treatment plant and causing foul odours in a Ladysmith neighbourhood…..

Currently, the bio-solids from the wastewater treatment plant are being processed at the Public Works Yard at night to try to mitigate the smell.