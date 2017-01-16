Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House

The benefits of the Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership are twofold.

That’s according to the Minister Responsible for Housing.

Rich Coleman says the program, which will match a first time homebuyers downpayment on a home, will help solve the housing crunch…..

The program, announced a couple of weeks ago, opened Monday for applications.

Coleman says there were 60 applications, 29 submitted and 8 approved in the first 3 hours of the program.

The province expects 41,000 families will take advantage of the 702 million dollars program.