The benefits of the Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership are twofold.
That’s according to the Minister Responsible for Housing.
Rich Coleman says the program, which will match a first time homebuyers downpayment on a home, will help solve the housing crunch…..
The program, announced a couple of weeks ago, opened Monday for applications.
Coleman says there were 60 applications, 29 submitted and 8 approved in the first 3 hours of the program.
The province expects 41,000 families will take advantage of the 702 million dollars program.