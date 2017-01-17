RCMP in Nanaimo have arrested a 49 year old man with a history of violence and a loaded handgun.

Kerry Chang was picked up in the early morning hours Sunday at the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway and Jingle Pot Road with help from the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team. Chang and two passengers were arrested without incident.

Inside the vehicle, police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, more than 7,000 dollars in cash, and several knives.

A 33 year old woman, who had been a passenger, was found with a number of small baggies containing suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. Chang has been remanded into custody on a various firearm related charges and other criminal code offences.

The two passengers are facing a number of drug related charges.