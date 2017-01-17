There are currently nearly 70 tuition waiver students taking classes at Vancouver Island University.
VIU s Tuition Waiver Program, established in 2013, waives tuition for eligible students who have grown up in the youth in care system.
21 year old Ruby Barclay is one of them and says transitioning from a youth in care to a university student, is difficult for a number of reasons……
The 21 year old grew up in Powell River, where she was in a foster placement from the age of 14.
Barclay, who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care has created a practicum placement for herself at VIU that aims to support for other students in the Tuition Waiver Program.