Oceans Network Canada is receiving some funding from the federal government.
The organization operates a network of ocean observatories, including some in the Strait of Georgia.
It will be receiving more than 46 million dollars over a five year period to continue to develop world-leading ocean technology and science.
Associate Director Maia Hoeberechts says part of their focus is working to integrate new technologies to improve data collection.
Hoeberechts says they are also working on an acoustic monitoring project to determine how human-generated noise in the water effects marine mammals.