Minds in Motion Cowichan is inviting anyone living with early stages of dementia to join them.

Program Coordinator Shanan St. Louis says Minds in Motion is a fitness and social program, where people living with the disease and their care partners can build new relationships and stay active.

St. Louis says the program is geared toward helping the care partner as much as it is for the person living with dementia.

Minds in Motion meet every Monday at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.