The B-C Government is providing increasing supports to help reduce the number of overdose deaths in the province.

Numbers from the B-C Coroners Service show December was the deadliest month to date with 142 people dying from overdoses last month.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says it’s believed these numbers would have been much higher without the harm reduction measures that have been implemented.

Minister of Health Terry Lake says the government is on track to open 500 new recovery beds by the end of March but will be beefing up that number.

Lake says the government is also increasing investments in out-patient therapy spaces.