Good news for residents in The Town of Ladysmith.

The community has secured an agreement to send its bio-solids to the Comox Valley Sewage Service composting facility for the next five weeks.

That buys Ladysmith some time to continue to work towards relocating its composting facility from the Public Works Yard to a new site.

Five weeks isn’t long enough to get all the work done so staff are continuing to work towards finding yet another site to ship to after the Comox agreement runs out until their own is up and running.

An offer to purchase a new site is on the table and Ladysmith staff are fleshing out the logistics.

The bottom line though, the town will temporarily stop processing new bio-solids at the Public Works Yard effective this week.