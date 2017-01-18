The Cowichan Neighbourhood House Association pitched their ideas and recommendations to North Cowichan Council concerning the new affordable housing initiative that’s being planned for downtown Chemainus.

Christopher Robinson with the Association says they would like to create a multi-use space to share with other community groups, and affordable housing options for families and youth.

Robinson says the association’s lease is up at the end of 2018, and would like to find a new space for a permanent home.