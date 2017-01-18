Two non-profits from the Cowichan Valley were big winners at the Social Enterprise Catalyst Gala.

Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association and the Cowichan Green Community were both awarded with numerous in-kind prizes and 8 thousand dollars in cash.

CTRA was honoured for their Jane James Used Tack Shop Initiative, which turns profits from selling used equine equipment into much-needed funding for community programs.

And the Cowichan Green Community won big for their work on the Incubator Seed Farm – the first of its kind in Canada. They will be using the winnings to help with capital expenses at the seed farm, including purchasing a tractor.