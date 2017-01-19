A 60 year old man has died after being struck by a semi-trailer near the intersection of Aulds Road and the Nanaimo Parkway.

The incident happened just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told investigators the man was attempting to cross the Nanaimo Parkway when he was struck.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

It was raining, roads were wet at the time of the accident and the man was wearing dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to give them a call.