Two months after winning the presidential election, Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday.

Professor Allan Warnke from Vancouver Island University Nanaimo figures there will be no honeymoon for Trump with the first major opposition to his leadership coming within 12 months.

The boycott of the inauguration has been growing and a Women’s March is set to take place Saturday to speak out against Trump’s disrespectful and discriminatory comments he has made with regards to women.

Worldwide, more than 600 Women’s Marches have been organized with 30 of them taking place in Canada, including one in Nanaimo.