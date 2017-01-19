Millions of women are expected to participate in more than 300 women’s marches worldwide, including one in Nanaimo on Saturday.

The demonstrations are in protest to comments U.S. president elect Donald Trump made throughout the election campaign.

Nanaimo VIU professor, Sonnet L’Abbe says she felt compelled to act…

The Nanaimo event starts at Diana Krall Plaza at 10 and from there moves to Maffeo Sutton Park where a variety of speakers are slated to address the crowd.

L’Abbe is expecting a couple of hundred women will attend the event, but men, who want to stand up for their daughters, sisters and mothers, are welcome too.