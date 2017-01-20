A big announcement for Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo campus.

With 19 point 4 million dollars from the Federal Government, 15 and a half million dollars from the province and 4 million dollars from VIU and its community partners, a new 6,855 square-metre Health and Science Centre will be built on campus.

MLA for Parksvile-Qualicum, Michelle Stilwell says the new facility will better prepare VIU students for challenging and rewarding careers.

Sherina Goglin is a 3rd year VIU bachelor of science in nursing student.

The centre will include new teaching labs for nursing and other health programs and a new Research Laboratory, which conducts applied research in the area of environmental sciences.