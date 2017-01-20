The CVRD say the construction of a home in Cowichan Bay has led to drainage problems and significant sediment run off into the bay.

Development Services Manager Rob Conway says when the owner failed to cooperate, the CVRD turned to the BC Supreme Court to issue a court order. The objective is to put in appropriate controls on the Kingscote Road property to prevent the sediment from getting into the water courses.

The court order says the owner has until March 15th to bring the property into compliance, or the CVRD will take over the job, billing the owner through property taxes.