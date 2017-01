The Nature Conservancy of Canada is hosting a winter workshop at the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve.

Event Coordinator Todd Carnahan says it’s the perfect time for gardeners to clean and care for their gardening tools, as the pruning season is about to start up.

Carnahan will also go through pruning techniques for trees and shrubs, followed by a walk around the preserve for a winter plant and animal track tour.

The event takes place on Sunday from 10am to 12pm at the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve.